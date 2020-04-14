Foundations of We Energies and WPS commit $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, part of the Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group family of companies, announced today they are contributing $1 million through their charitable foundations to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting front-line efforts — primarily hospitals, first responders and food pantries.

“At a time like this, our commitment to the safety and welfare of our employees and the communities we serve has never been more critical,” said Kevin Fletcher, president and chief executive officer of WEC Energy Group. “Our foundations have supported organizations serving our communities for decades. It is in that tradition that we are driven to support these vital services as they face unprecedented challenges.”

The foundations are earmarking $300,000 of the $1 million to match, dollar for dollar, the personal donations made by employees to organizations fighting the effects of the pandemic.

