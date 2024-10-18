Former University of Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker buys Sheboygan County lakefront home for $1.75 million

Former University of Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker has purchased a home along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan County for $1.75 million, according to state records.

The 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom home was sold by Jeremy and Emily Williams of Lake Forest, Illinois.

Dekker played for the University of Wisconsin basketball team from 2012-15, helping the Badgers reach the Final Four in 2014 and 2015.

Prior to that, had led the Sheboygan Lutheran High School basketball team to a state championship.

During his professional basketball career, Dekker has played in the NBA for several teams including the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.

Dekker currently plays for the London Lions of the British Basketball League.