Former Sunset Bank president and CFO named CFO of The Equitable Bank

Wauwatosa-based Allen J. Prochnow, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Wauwatosa-based The Equitable Bank announced that it has promoted John Udvare to chief financial officer. Udvare, who joined The Equitable Bank in November as associate vice president-controller/treasurer, has 36 years of banking experience. He previously served as president and CFO of Waukesha-based Sunset Bank & Savings, which was acquired last year by Wausau-based Peoples State Bank. Before that he was an accounting controller for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and an assistant financial controller for North Shore Bank. Udvare received a bachelor’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University in 1994 and a masters degree from Boston University in 2008. The Equitable Bank also named, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Concordia University Wisconsin , to its board of directors.