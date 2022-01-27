Former Sunset Bank president and CFO named CFO of The Equitable Bank

Wauwatosa-based The Equitable Bank
announced that it has promoted John Udvare
to chief financial officer.
Udvare, who joined The Equitable Bank in November as associate vice president-controller/treasurer, has 36 years of banking experience.
He previously served as president and CFO of Waukesha-based Sunset Bank & Savings, which was acquired last year
by Wausau-based Peoples State Bank.
Before that he was an accounting controller for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and an assistant financial controller for North Shore Bank.
Udvare received a bachelor’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University in 1994 and a masters degree from Boston University in 2008.
The Equitable Bank also named Allen J. Prochnow
, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Concordia University Wisconsin
, to its board of directors.