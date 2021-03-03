Former Select Sound Service building in Walker’s Point sold to American United Transportation Group

The former Select Sound Service building, a 113-year-old structure located southeast of South 1st Street and East National Avenue is Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, has been sold to an affiliate of American United Transportation Group,…

The former Select Sound Service building, a 113-year-old structure located southeast of South 1st Street and East National Avenue is Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, has been sold to an affiliate of American United Transportation Group, according to state records. The American United affiliate, 107 E National LLC, bought the building from Select Sound Properties LLC of Oconomowoc for $925,000. The two-story, 28,017-square-foot building was built in 1908. Covered in sheet metal, it sits on a 0.57-acre lot that includes 28 parking spaces, according to a JLL listing of the property. Joe Carollo of JLL brokered the sale for the seller. 107 E National LLC is registered to American United owner Michael Sanfelippo, according to state records. Sanfelippo could not be reached for comment. The headquarters for American United, a taxi cab company, is located a block to the northeast at 646 S. 2nd St. Carollo said he does not know what American United plans to do with the property. "It's a great corner," he said. "I think the location is going to continue to be a strong location going forward." Select Sound Service was an audio equipment installation business. Its Milwaukee operations were shut down after the business was sold in 2019 to Hiawatha, Iowa-based Communications Engineering Company, less than a year after its founder Bob Paquette, died. Paquette founded Select Sound Service in 1958. The sale of the property was the last asset to be sold as the Paquette family wound down the business, Carollo said.