Former Perkins building in Oak Creek could soon house new restaurant

A former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery building in Oak Creek was sold to a private out-of-state buyer who is rolling out plans for a new restaurant.

Destan Aliu of Ottumwa, Iowa purchased the property, at 2010 W. Ryan Road, for $600,000, according to state property records. The seller is listed as Mark Maguire of Oceanside, California.

Aliu plans to open a “diner-style restaurant” in the coming months, according to a news release from Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm The Barry Company. Aliu could not immediately be reached for further comment.

His name is listed in the Oskaloosa Area Chamber & Development Group business directory as owner of Riverside Family Restaurant.

Nick Zurich of Barry brokered the deal, which closed July 20. He said interest at the Ryan Road property hit a three-week lull in mid-March, but had since picked up. The Perkins restaurant closed less than a year ago.

“It’s great to see there are many people eager to get business rolling again,” said Zurich.