Former Milwaukee bus terminal sold to local business operators

A shipping container up-cycler and a warehouse operator are the new owners of the former Fiebrantz Bus Station located at 1900 W. Fiebrantz Ave. on the north side of Milwaukee. Entrepreneursandhave purchased and have plans to repurpose the former Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) facility to expand, a custom fabricator of repurposed shipping containers for use as outdoor bars and other uses. The property consists of two buildings with 95,338 square feet of space on 4 acres, including a parking lot across the street. Containers Up will use a portion of the facility for fabrication of custom shipping containers and, an inventory management company, will utilize part of the building for its fulfillment, warehouse and distribution services, according to a press release from Mequon-basedof Paradigm represented the buyer in the transaction. Containers Up, founded in 2016, is currently located at 4997 N. 33rd St. Milwaukee Warehouse currently has a location at 4611 N. 32nd St. MCTS used the Fiebrantz Bus Station until 2019 and in 2021, Milwaukee County issued a request for proposals to procure a purchaser. Last year, the county selected MKE Northside LLC, which lists Daugherty as its registered agent, to purchase the building for $500,000.