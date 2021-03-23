Former Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski sells Bay View mansion

Former Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski has sold the mansion he built in the city’s Bay View neighborhood for $1.63 million, according to state records.

The 5,901-square-foot, 3-story home was built in 2018, according to city records. It has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and sits on a lot that is just under one-eighth of an acre in size.

The property has an assessed value of about $1.7 million, according to city records.

Zielinski bought the property in 2017 for $331,000, according to state records, and tore down a smaller single-family home on the lot to make way for the construction of the mansion, which stands out in a neighborhood of smaller, older homes.

Located on South Superior Street, the mansion faces Bay View Park and Lake Michigan.

It was purchased by Shane Zweck a co-portfolio manager for Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Zielinski served on the Milwaukee Common Council from 2004-20 and on the Milwaukee County Board from 1988-2004.

The state record for the sale of the Bay View mansion lists an Orlando, Florida address for Zielinski.

