Former Harley exec named president of Briggs & Stratton turf and consumer products business

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton has named former Harley-Davidson executive Michelle Kumbier as its senior vice president and president of turf and consumer products.

Kumbier was previously chief operating officer at Harley, part of a 22-year career with the company. She left Harley in April 2020 following the departure of chief executive officer Matt Levatich. She had taken over as COO in 2017. Kumbier also spent 11 years at Kohler Co. prior to joining Harley and is on the boards of Abbott Laboratories, Teledyne Technologies and Tenneco.

Steve Andrews, president and CEO of Briggs & Stratton, said the company is quickly transforming its business and needs “fresh perspectives and different experiences to drive change and success.”

“Michelle’s leadership and expertise in operations, supply chain and product development will be integral in continuous improvement efforts and positioning Briggs & Stratton as a best-in-class provider of innovative power products and solutions,” Andrews said.

Kumbier takes over for Harold Redman, who previously led the turf and consumer products business. The brands she will be overseeing include Ferris, Snapper, Simplicity, Billy Goat, Victa and Branco.

The company also named Chuck Marckwardt, previously vice president of operations and supply chain at Brasscraft Manufacturing as its new vice president of operations for the turf and consumer products business.