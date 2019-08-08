Former Bucks player Tony Snell sells Mequon mansion

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell has sold his 17,100-square-foot Mequon mansion for $2.43 million, according to state real estate records.

The home, built in 2010, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms (6 full baths and 3 half baths), according to Realtor.com. It also has an indoor basketball court, according to an MLS listing. It has an assessed value of $1.8 million.

Snell was traded to the Detroit Pistons in June. He bought the home in 2017 from Scott Lurie, the owner of F Street Investments LLC and principal of Jomela Properties, for $2.26 million.

State records show the house was purchased by Brooke B. Sayer Wagner. Documents recorded with the Ozaukee County Register of Deeds indicate the buyer is B&T Trust.

