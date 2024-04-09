Former Bradley Corp. CEO dies

Donald Mullett, the former chief executive officer and chairman of Menomonee Falls-based Bradley Corp. died Monday at the age of 81, the company announced today.

Bradley Co. was founded by Donald Mullett’s grandfather, Howard A. Mullett, in 1921. The company is a manufacturer of commercial washroom and emergency safety products.

Donald Mullett worked in the family business for 55 years, starting as a regional sales manager. He because CEO in 1980, succeeding his father, Howard G. Mullett. Donald Mullett served as chairman of the board for the company for 27 years and became vice chairman after appointing his son, Bryan Mullett, to chairman in 2020.

Bradley Co. as annual net sales of about $200 million and was acquired in 2023 by Massachusetts-based Watts Water Technologies Inc. Bryan Mullett continues to lead Bradley Co. as president.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Donald Mullett,” said Bryan Mullett. “As his employees and colleagues will attest, he led Bradley with vision, strength and compassion. He transformed our company into a global industry leader in terms of manufacturing, innovation and quality. At the same time, he fostered a genuine family culture within Bradley that positively impacted many employees, colleagues and customers. He inspired me to be a better leader every day.”

Donald Mullett was also involved in several philanthropic endeavors. In 1998, he commissioned construction of the Howard G. Mullett Ice Center in Hartland, and donated it to the Arrowhead School District, in the name of his father. He was awarded the Community Betterment Award from the Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce for his financial commitment to the local high school for a community renovation project. He provided manufacturing equipment to multiple area high schools to support trades education and established an onsite learning center for GPS Education Partners at Bradley’s Menomonee Falls location.

“As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his legacy,” said Bryan Mullett. “His influence on the industry, commitment to family and philanthropic efforts will continue to inspire generations to come.”

To honor Donald Mullett’s memory, donations may be made to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation or HGM Ice LLC, which is committed to supporting youth hockey.