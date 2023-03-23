Forest County Potawatomi buys 23.4 acres in Kenosha County

The Forest County Potawatomi tribe has purchased a 23.4-acre site in Kenosha County just west of the former Dairyland Greyhound Park, which it acquired several years ago.
Located in the Town of Paris, immediately adjacent to the city of Kenosha, the property sits on the eastern edge of 128th Avenue, about one-tenth of a mile west of I-94 and a quarter mile north of County Highway K.
The tribe purchased the Town of Paris farmland from a limited liability company affiliated with former Kenosha County public works director Ray Arbet for just under $2.86 million, according to state records.
A spokesperson said the tribe acquired the land with plans of developing it in the future but could provide no further details than that.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Forest County Potawatomi Attorney General Jeff Crawford said the land purchase was part of the tribe’s “ongoing commitment to Kenosha.”
“Like our current Greeneway development at the long vacant Dairyland Dog Track - which will bring much needed housing and commercial uses to the area – we are excited to help bring more positive development to Kenosha,” Crawford said.
The 23.4-acre site is located just across the interstate from the Greeneway development that the tribe has been working on at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park with Zilber Property Group. After the sale of a 31-acre parcel to Heartland Produce in 2021, the Greeneway development site has 207 acres and is expected to host a range of buildings someday, including industrial buildings ranging in size and totaling nearly two million square feet, a multi-family residential community with potentially up to 360 apartment units, an office building complex potentially containing up to 107,000 square feet in three buildings, and up to 10,000 square feet of commercial space.
Heartland Produce completed its $29 million, 200,000-square-foot distribution and headquarters facility in the Greeneway Corporate Park at 5814 104th Ave. near the southwest corner for the former greyhound park, last year. It is not clear what stage any of the other planned Greeneway development projects are at.