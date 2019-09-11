For-M incubator holding pre-launch workshops around Milwaukee

Tech Hub’s new platform, For-M, is holding pre-launch workshops for its incubator around Milwaukee over the next two weeks.

Attendees will “learn how to develop an idea using entrepreneurial thinking and technology to solve for a particular problem,” according to an Eventbrite invite. Attendees will also learn more about the For-M Incubator, which is set for a full launch in a few weeks. BizTimes first reported on the new program in July.

For-M is a Tech Hub initiative  aimed at leveraging the best talent in the Milwaukee tech ecosystem, event organizer Archna Sahay said in an email.

The incubator program is a partnership with We Pivot and The Commons. We Pivot is a nonprofit focused on providing opportunities and support to traditionally underserved populations in the tech industry. The Commons is a Greater Milwaukee Committee initiative that helps emerging talent connect with professionals and organizations in the region.

Several events have already been held. The third event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Zablocki library branch, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Other events are set for:

  • Thursday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. to 530 p.m., Center Street branch, 2727 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.
  • Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Capitol branch, 3969 N. 74th St.
  • Monday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., MLK Branch, 310 W. Locust St.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tippecanoe branch, 3912 S. Howell Ave.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Atkinson branch, 1960 W. Atkinson St.
  • Thursday, Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., East branch, 2320 N. Cramer St.
  • Saturday, Sept. 21, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Washington Park branch, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

Registration for the events is free and drinks and light snacks will be provided, according to the Eventbrite page

 

