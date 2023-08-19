Food at corporate events becomes more customized as attendees seek a fuller experience

Dishes served at a recent “Yellowstone” themed dinner catered by Saz’s included: Bison short rib plate
Dishes served at a recent "Yellowstone" themed dinner catered by Saz's included: Bison short rib plate

Gone are the days of putting out a simple deli buffet at a corporate event and calling it good. Several Milwaukee catering professionals say while food has always been something that brings people together, it has become increasingly important at events as people continue to crave connection in a post-pandemic world. “Following the pandemic, catering

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
