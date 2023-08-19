Food at corporate events becomes more customized as attendees seek a fuller experience

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

Gone are the days of putting out a simple deli buffet at a corporate event and calling it good. Several Milwaukee catering professionals say while food has always been something that brings people together, it has become increasingly important at events as people continue to crave connection in a post-pandemic world.

“Following the pandemic, catering business was slowed as the world reacclimated,” said Maria Bartolotta, director of catering for Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurants. “But once venues started to reopen and events began to take shape once again, we saw an eagerness for connection between people, and this definitely affected the focus that people wanted to place on food in a positive way.”

As people continue to seek out face-to-face interaction, the way food is served at corporate events has shifted. Jaime Peterson, director of sales and business development at Milwaukee-based Saz’s Hospitality Group, said she’s seen family-style catering at corporate events “come back with a vengeance,” a trend also being seen at Bartolotta. Plated dinners remain a popular option while buffet serving is becoming less desired. However, at galas and fundraisers, traditional plated dinners are being used less frequently. For private dining events within the company’s restaurants, Bartolotta has also noticed an increase in tray-passed appetizers.

“These people go to these (corporate events/galas) all the time. They pull out the same suit or dress. Planners are trying to make events more of an experience rather than just a dinner,” said Peterson.

That experience might include elevated food stations with customized décor and more hands-on experiences, such as a carving table or a mac and cheese martini bar. At a recent Bartolotta-catered event, a chocolate fountain and crudité station were set up to provide more interactive options.

“(They’re) a great touch point for our staff to interact with the guests,” said Bartolotta. “It’s all about the experience.”

[caption id="attachment_574779" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Grilled peach salad[/caption]

Danica Potier, executive director of sales – Milwaukee market at Marcus Hotels & Resorts, said she’s seeing continued popularity in duet entrees (like chicken and fish combos) to give event attendees more choices. She’s also seeing a mix of serving options. Food displays are constantly being reinvented.

“I think what we’ve seen is food being elevated and a lot more customization,” said Potier. “Rather than people picking straight off an event menu, they’re really tailoring that food experience to their attendees.”

Themes at corporate events is another trend that has become increasingly popular, which also means more customized food options and menus. Saz’s recently catered a “Yellowstone” themed corporate event, complete with bison short rib and smoked barbecue chicken.

While the general population might know Saz’s for their festival favorites, the company customizes menus with almost any food imaginable for corporate events.

“People remember food, drink and entertainment but if at the end of the day you can provide an experience, that’s key,” said Peterson.

[caption id="attachment_574780" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Trout plate[/caption]

Health and sustainability

Across all three catering companies, among the top trends being seen are requests for health-conscious food options and environmentally friendly products.

Saz’s has had an influx of customers requesting recyclable serving ware, the use of water stations instead of water bottles and other eco-friendly products. One of the company’s most popular catering options, a Mediterranean display, incorporates vegan and vegetarian options. Peterson explained the display’s use of grilled veggies, dips and hummus is a good way to hit all of the most popular diets.

Sourcing local food products continues to be popular with corporate event planners, so much so that Potier has had some clients research what products they would like to see included at their gathering. Healthy options, such as customizable salads and protein-packed breakfast foods, are also a must-have item at corporate events.

“I don’t think that’s going to be a trend, but something that’s here for the long haul,” Portier said.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has even placed beehives at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel to incorporate local honey into dishes as part of the company’s sustainability efforts.

Bartolotta said healthy options are always top of mind when catering events, whether that be vegetarian, gluten-free, pescatarian or other options. The company has adapted and created menu items that take some of these dietary restrictions into consideration.

“We aim to cater to all dietary restrictions, especially for a catered event where we don’t want one or two people to feel like they are missing out on a great meal,” said Bartolotta. “We will always go above and beyond to create a special dish for someone with restrictions on what they can eat.”