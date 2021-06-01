Foo Fighters to play grand opening concert at newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Foo Fighters will perform the grand opening concert at the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds, Milwaukee World Festival officials announced Tuesday.

The amphitheater, which was originally scheduled to be unveiled during Summerfest 2020, will now make its debut for the Foo Fighters show on July 30, ahead of Summerfest, which was moved back to September.

The venue underwent a $53.1 million upgrade that included expanding its concourses, all new seats, additional restrooms, new food and beverage options and accessibility enhancements. The first phase of the renovation – which included raising its roof by 26 feet to accommodate bigger shows – was unveiled at the 2019 festival.

The Foo Fighters’ Milwaukee show is the second confirmed date in the band’s 26th anniversary tour, scheduled for six cities across the country. Foo Fighters will also headline three major festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Bottlerock in Napa, California. Tickets for the Am Fam amphitheater show will go on sale June 4.

“A legendary band for a legendary venue,” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “What a great way to open our new building. We couldn’t be more excited to host Foo Fighters for the first concert at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This venue is built for legendary bands, and we look forward to making some noise this summer, starting with the Foos.”

Milwaukee World Festival officials on Tuesday also announced heavy metal band Slipknot will play the amphitheater for a non-Summerfest show on Sept. 29. Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange will open the show.

Ahead of this year’s festival, the Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, will come to the Summerfest grounds on Sept. 1.

All but two headliners have been announced so far for Summerfest 2021, which will take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. The lineup includes: