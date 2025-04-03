Fiserv executive named company’s next COO

[caption id="attachment_610141" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Milwaukee-based fintech company Fiserv
has promoted executive vice president Takis Georgakopoulos
to the role of chief operating officer. Georgakopoulos officially began his new role on April 2.
As chief operating officer, Georgakopoulos is responsible for Fiserv’s technology operations and merchant solutions business.
He succeeds Guy Chiarello
, the company’s current chief operating officer, who has transitioned to the role of vice chairman supporting enterprise technology strategy and solutions.
Jennifer LaClair
will continue to serve as head of merchant solutions. She will report to Georgakopoulos.
Georgakopoulos has served as executive vice president of Fiserv and a member of the company’s management committee since September 2024.
Prior to joining Fiserv, from 2007 to 2024, he worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co., holding various leadership roles. From 2017 to 2024, he was global head of payments for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank.
Earlier in his career, Georgakopoulos was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he helped lead McKinsey’s asset management practice.