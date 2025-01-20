First Federal Bank of Wisconsin names new president

Waukesha-based First Federal Bank of Wisconsin announced that Steve Wierschem has been promoted to president and has been named to the bank’s board of directors.

“First Federal Bank of Wisconsin has always stood apart through its commitment to exceptional customer experience, quick local decision-making, and deep community engagement,” said Wierschem. “I am honored to lead this outstanding team as we continue to strengthen these commitments while embracing innovation to better serve our customers and communities.”

Wierschem previously served as chief financial officer of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin and joined the bank in 2020.

- Advertisement -

“Steve has done a fantastic job developing the necessary skills to help lead our bank,” said Edward Schaefer, CEO of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, we have expanded his responsibilities, and we continue to add to his duties now with Steve’s promotion to bank president.”

Prior to joining the First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, Wierschem was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

First Federal Bank of Wisconsin reported total assets of $300 million at the end of September. The bank has six branch locations, including three in Milwaukee, two in Waukesha and one in Brookfield.