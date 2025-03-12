Finnish food tech company acquires Jefferson site for its new ‘flagship’ facility

Finnish food technology company Onego Bio
has purchased land within Jefferson County’s Food and Beverage Innovation Campus.
Onego Bio is the second manufacturer to acquire a site and make plans to build a facility at the FaB Campus. It follows Kikkoman Corp.
, which is building a $560 million plant
there.
Onego Bio spent $770,000 to buy 25.9 acres of land located within the FaB Campus on the south side of the City of Jefferson. This follows the company signing a letter of intent
to purchase the parcel in December.
The FaB Innovation Campus is bordered by Highway 26 on the west and a Union Pacific rail line to the east, going as far north as Collins Road.

Maija Itkonen and Christopher Landowski
"Onego Bio’s investment in Jefferson County reflects the strength of our Food and Beverage Innovation Campus and our dedication to fostering cutting-edge companies in the industry,” said Deb Reinbold
, president of Thrive Economic Development
. “Their decision further solidifies the county as a leading destination for innovative food and beverage manufacturers."
Onego Bio is an international food ingredient company founded in February 2022 by Maija Itkonen
, a leader in the alternative protein industry, and Christopher Landowski
, a molecular biologist and expert in precision fermentation.
The duo joined forces to commercialize Bioalbumen, an animal-free egg protein that provides the same nutritional and functional benefits of egg whites, but without the environmental, ethical, safety and supply chain concerns. To date, Onego Bio has raised $70.8 million in funding to scale up production of Bioalbumen.
Onego Bio recently opened a United States headquarters in San Diego, which is not a production facility. The company is targeting the Midwest
with its expansion plans.
The exact size of the Jefferson facility, which will become Onego Bio’s flagship manufacturing site, has not been disclosed. The plant is expected to be operational by 2028.
“At Onego Bio, we are committed to building a more resilient, sustainable food system—one that ensures stability for manufacturers, reduces supply chain volatility, and supports long-term food security,” said Itkonen. “This region offers the right combination of infrastructure, logistics, and proximity to key partners to help us scale Bioalbumen and bring its benefits to more customers. We’re thrilled to join this thriving hub of food and beverage innovation.”
For Landowski, the Jefferson project is a homecoming. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Landowski graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in biochemistry before co-founding Onego Bio.
“Bringing our first U.S. manufacturing facility to Jefferson County feels deeply personal,” said Landowski. “Wisconsin’s rich history in biotechnology and its innovative spirit make it the perfect place to scale Bioalbumen and transform the future of food production.”