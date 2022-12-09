Financial services company to move Milwaukee office to BMO Tower

New York City-based financial services company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group will lease 11,194 square feet on the 22nd floor of the BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee.

The 25-story office building, located at 790 N. Water St., opened in 2020 and was developed by Irgens. Other tenants in the building include BMO Harris Bank, Michael Best & Friedrich, B.C. Ziegler & Company, Heartland Advisors, Kahler Slater and Andrus Intellectual Property Law, LLP.

Silvercrest, which currently leases space at 825 N. Jefferson St. in downtown Milwaukee, is expected to move into its new space on May 1, taking up roughly half of the usable space on the tower’s 22nd floor.

Founded in 2002, Silvercrest is an independent employee-owned registered investment adviser with over $27 billion assets under management. In addition to its Milwaukee office, which specializes in growth equity strategies, the firm has locations in Boston, California, Virginia and New Jersey, as well as New York City.

“Silvercrest professionals deserve a high-end office environment that recognizes their talent and enhances the culture of our firm. Our partners enjoy working together in a collaborative and entrepreneurial environment to deliver the best possible advice to our clients. This played an integral part in Silvercrest’s choosing to locate at BMO Tower,” said Rick Hough, CEO of Silvercrest, in a news release.

Alyssa Geisler, vice president, portfolio leasing for Irgens, noted that the “common thread” that has drawn most firms to the BMO Tower is a “combination of aesthetics, stature, views, technology and amenities” that have helped attract workers.