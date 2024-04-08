Finalists chosen for next MATC president

Milwaukee Area Technical College
’s district board members have selected four finalists as part of their search for a new president to succeed current MATC president Vicki Martin
, who will retire at the end of June.
In an announcement issued Friday afternoon, Mark F. Foley, chairperson of the MATC District Board, called the selection of the four finalists “a significant step in (their) national recruitment effort,” adding that search process remains on track to have a new president in place following Martin’s retirement.
Martin announced her retirement in late September. She has led Wisconsin’s largest technical college since 2014.
The four finalists are Monica Brown
, Ph.D., who currently serves as the senior vice president for student affairs at Montgomery College, a multi-campus institution in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.; Anthony Cruz
, Ph.D., who currently serves as president of the Kendall Campus of Miami Dade College; Mark Curtis-Chávez
, Ph.D., the current provost of College of DuPage, the largest single campus community college in Illinois; and Tina Marie Jackson
, Ph.D., who serves as the assistant commissioner of workforce education at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The search firm Greenwood Asher & Associates (GA&A) helped board members gather input from a group of 50 students, faculty, staff, administrators, and community members who attended input sessions, as well as 90 people who completed online surveys. That input and GA&A’s expertise helped the board build a strong profile and promote the position strategically across the country, with an emphasis on diverse communities, Foley said.
The search yielded 50 applications, Foley said. The finalists were selected after a review of applications and initial interviews with board members.
Monica Brown
Monica Brown
Anthony Cruz
Anthony Cruz
Mark Curtis-Chávez
Mark Curtis-Chávez
Tina Marie Jackson
Tina Marie Jackson