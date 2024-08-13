Subscribe
Retail

Festival Foods to close its Greenfield store

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Festival Foods' Greenfield store. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
De Pere-based grocery store chain Festival Foods will permanently close its Greenfield store located at 4777 S. 27th St., according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

A total of 91 employees work at the Greenfield store. All but three employees will be laid off, according to the notice. Layoffs are expected to take place on Nov. 4.

“As you can imagine, this was a very difficult decision for us to make. Despite the hard work of the Greenfield team, the sales of this store never reached the goals we had for it,” according to a statement issued by the company Tuesday. “While sales are the largest factor driving the decision to close this location, we also have seen an increase in theft and safety related incidents impacting our guests and associates.”

Festival Foods has 40 other locations in Wisconsin, including stores in West Allis and Hales Corners.

