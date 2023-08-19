Featured Deal: Market Square Apartments

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Brookfield-based MLG Capital recently purchased a large apartment complex in the Village of Somers, near Kenosha, for $71.7 million, according to state records. The Market Square Apartments complex, built in 2017 and 2019, includes 16 buildings. It’s the 64th property acquired as part of MLG’s growing Legacy Fund, which recently surpassed $1 billion in assets.

“MLG expects to see continued industrial development and job growth in this corridor that will drive strong tenant demand over the next several years,” said Daniel Price, senior vice president at MLG Capital.

The apartment complex was sold by an affiliate of Kenosha-based Bear Real estate Group.

Address: 3100 Market Lane, Somers

Buyer: MLG Capital affiliate

Seller: Bear Real Estate Group affiliate

Size: 330 units

Price: $71.7 million