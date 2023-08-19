Featured Deal: Market Square Apartments

Brookfield-based MLG Capital recently purchased a large apartment complex in the Village of Somers, near Kenosha, for $71.7 million, according to state records. The Market Square Apartments complex, built in 2017 and 2019, includes 16 buildings. It’s the 64th property acquired as part of MLG’s growing Legacy Fund, which recently surpassed $1 billion in assets.

