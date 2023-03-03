Featured deal: Katz Properties acquires 11-property multifamily portfolio in $82.5 million deal

By
-

Milwaukee-based Katz Properties Inc. kicked off 2023 with a large property acquisition, purchasing a portfolio of 11 multifamily complexes in the Milwaukee area from Blankstein Enterprises Inc. for more than $82.5 million.  CBRE’s Patrick Gallagher, Matson Holbrook and Gretchen Richards represented Blankstein Enterprises and several affiliated entities in the transaction.  State property records indicate Katz

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display