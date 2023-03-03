Featured deal: Katz Properties acquires 11-property multifamily portfolio in $82.5 million deal

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Milwaukee-based Katz Properties Inc. kicked off 2023 with a large property acquisition, purchasing a portfolio of 11 multifamily complexes in the Milwaukee area from Blankstein Enterprises Inc. for more than $82.5 million. CBRE’s Patrick Gallagher, Matson Holbrook and Gretchen Richards represented Blankstein Enterprises and several affiliated entities in the transaction. State property records indicate Katz

CBRE’s Patrick Gallagher, Matson Holbrook and Gretchen Richards represented Blankstein Enterprises and several affiliated entities in the transaction.

State property records indicate Katz Properties paid $82,551,000 for the properties, located in Greenfield, Oak Creek, Shorewood and Milwaukee. The largest properties were the 196-unit Sunburst Apartments in Greenfield, which sold for $18.2 million, and the 184-unit Newbury Place apartments in Oak Creek, which sold for $16.1 million. The 99-unit Oakland Manor apartments in Shorewood were sold for $13.7 million.

Katz also bought the Einstein Bros. Bagels building at 4301 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood for $1 million and two duplexes in the 2600 block of North Stowell Avenue for $639,000.

