Featured Deal: Judge backs developers’ purchase of 100 East building

Credit: Loopnet.com

It’s not how most big real estate deals get finalized, but the ruling of a local judge was the final step that allowed creditors of the beleaguered 100 East office building in downtown Milwaukee to proceed with a deal to sell the 36-story building to developers who plan to convert it into a luxury apartment

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

