Fathom Digital Manufacturing could become a private company once again  

By
-
Fathom’s offering include the Polyjet, FDM, SLS, MJF, SLA, DMLS and AM post-processing technologies. Photo courtesy of Fathom.

Hartland-based Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. could become a privately-owned company once again after receiving a non-binding acquisition proposal from Chicago-based CORE Industrial Partners, the same private equity firm that owned Fathom before the company went public in 2021. On Monday, Fathom announced it had received a proposal from CORE in which the firm would acquire all

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display