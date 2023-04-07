Despite slowdown in customer spending, Fathom CEO is optimistic for second half of 2023

By
-
Fathom Manufacturing CEO Ryan Martin at the company's headquarters in Hartland. Photo courtesy of Fathom Manufacturing.

Hartland-based Fathom Digital Manufacturing is one of many companies that have been affected by the country’s current state of macroeconomic uncertainty. While revenue was up overall for Fathom in 2022, the company saw a decline in the fourth quarter due to an ongoing slowdown in spending by its biggest customers. In sharing the company’s fourth

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display