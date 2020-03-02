Fast-casual Asian chain opening first Wisconsin location in Wauwatosa

Denver, Colorado-based Teriyaki Madness is planning a franchise location at a former Starbucks space on West Capitol Drive in Wauwatosa.

It’s the first step into the Wisconsin market for the fast-casual Asian restaurant chain, which has 110 locations open or in the works in more than 14 states, according to its website.

Teriyaki Madness is expected to open July 2020 in a 1,594-square-foot space, with indoor seating for approximately 40 diners, according to plans submitted to the City of Wauwatosa. It would share a building and outdoor patio with an adjacent Qdoba restaurant.

Plans list Dan Wycklendt as the franchise owner and Michael Pranke of Pranke Holding LLC as the owner of the 12345 W. Capitol Drive property. Wycklendt was not immediately available for comment.

The Wauwatosa restaurant will be managed by Restaurant Sherpas, an affiliate of Teriyaki Maddness that runs the company’s franchise locations. It will have 15 employees, with up to five working each shift. Proposed hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., which line up with those of the adjacent Qdoba.

Plans for Teriyaki Madness will be considered by the city’s Plan Commission during a March 9 meeting.

Teriyaki Madness’ menu focuses on a variety of wok-tossed bowls, including chicken or beef teriyaki, spicy chicken, orange chicken teriyaki and yakisoba noodles.