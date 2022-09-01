FaB Wisconsin names new executive director

By
Ashley Smart
-
Gina Balke
Gina Balke
Milwaukee-based FaB Wisconsin, a food and beverage business network, has promoted Gina Balke to executive director. Balke was previously the organization’s chief operating officer. FaB’s previous executive director, Shelley Jurewicz, retired in June after starting…

Ashley Smart
