F Street raises more than $30 million in private debt fund

Milwaukee-based investment and real estate development firm F Street
announced that it has raised more than $30 million for its private debt fund, which provides financing for real estate investors across the U.S.
Launched in 2009, the fund now has assets under management exceeding $60 million, the company said.
According to F Street the fund has “consistently” delivered a 10% annual return to investors.
“We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment from hundreds of new investors to F Street in our Private Debt Fund,” said Scott Lurie
, founder of F Street. “This funding will enable us to continue our growth trajectory and expand our ability to deploy capital across the real estate investment landscape. We remain committed to delivering exceptional returns to our investors while supporting the growth of our lending services.”
The company said it will continue to seek to raise additional capital.