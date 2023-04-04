F Street plans multi-family development in downtown West Bend

Milwaukee-based F Street Developmentis planning to build 106 multi-family units in downtown West Bend on 1.9 acres of vacant, city-owned land.
The West Bend Common Council approved a developer’s agreement with F Street West Bend, LLC Monday to purchase a parcel of land located at 105 S. Forest Ave. The parcel of land is located downtown within a tax incremental financing district.
“This site is the last to be redeveloped in our existing TID 12,” said Jay Shambeau, West Bend city administrator. “The garden-style design will fit well with the surrounding residential area and will bring hundreds of residents to patronize our thriving downtown businesses.”
The units that will be built by F Street will be offered at market rate. The development, which was designed by Milwaukee-based RINKA Architects,will also include a clubhouse, patio area and outdoor pool.
“We conducted a market study for multifamily units and demand in the City of West Bend is growing at a strong rate,” said Scott Lurie, chief executive officer of F Street Development Group. “It is clear that people in all stages of life want to live and work in West Bend. Thanks to city staff for working collaboratively with us over the last year to finalize a project that will result in substantial community and economic impact.”
In January, F Street acquired full ownership of the 105 S. Forest Ave. property. The site is currently home to West Bend Transit & Service Co., which is currently undergoing an expansion project that will double the size of its corporate headquarters, which has moved to 321 N. Main St.