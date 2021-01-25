Explore the possibilities of STUFF Designed, Made and Built in Southeastern Wisconsin

BizTimes Media invites you to explore the latest issue of STUFF Designed, Made and Built in Southeastern Wisconsin. Even in the midst of a pandemic and economic uncertainty, employers in Wisconsin are still looking for their workforce of the future. Whether you’re a parent, educator, student or just interested in the direction of southeastern Wisconsin, this magazine is your opportunity to explore careers in industries like manufacturing, construction, health care and technology, all sectors where employers are looking to attract people to the industry.

It’s not uncommon for adults to ask young people what they plan to do after high school or what they want to do when they grow up. Some on the receiving end of these questions have always known their answer while others may not be sure how to answer. For some, the default may be going to a four-year university, even if they are not sure what to study, because that’s what they think they are supposed to do. Others may not be thinking of any additional schooling because no one else in their family has received more than a high school diploma.

The reality is around 70% of jobs by 2027 will require more than a high school degree, with a little more than half of those requiring a four-year degree or more, according to a Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce estimate. While the four-year options are widely known, the opportunities at technical schools are not. That’s why we primarily highlight those two-year (or less) options in our “Cool Schools” feature.

We’ve put a special emphasis on technology in this year’s edition because while tech is an industry, technology is also present in every other area of the economy. There are thousands of business in southeastern Wisconsin and they all rely on technology to stay in business. They need someone to manage their IT system, many use technology to understand data and develop new products, and others are developing software and programs that will reshape our economy.

Of course, southeastern Wisconsin is a manufacturing region and so we highlight “Cool Stuff” designed and made locally while also giving a nod to some of the tech companies making things here too.

We also explore some of the basics of budgeting and highlight one of the metro Milwaukee’s advantages over other areas: A lower cost of living.

Above all else, we hope that STUFF helps you understand and explore the career options available to students or current job seekers. Read about some of the paths area employees have taken in “Career Spotlight” and consider the advice professionals would give themselves in “Building a Career.” Finally, take a look at the “Hot Jobs” that are projected to grow in coming years before diving into company profiles in the second half of the issue.