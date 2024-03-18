Event will examine the future of Waukesha County

Leaders in the public and private sectors will provide insights about the future of Waukesha County at the Waukesha County 2050 event.

To be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 2 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield, the Waukesha County 2050 event is the latest in BizTimes Media’s series of annual events that take a deep dive look at the future of a southeastern Wisconsin county. Click here to register.

The speakers at the Waukesha County 2050 event will include:

- Advertisement -

Issues that will be discussed at the Waukesha County 2050 event will include: workforce development, the affordability and availability of housing, transportation, business climate and technology.

Following remarks from each speaker, there bill be a panel discussion with the speakers moderated by BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland. After that there will be a series of breakout sessions, followed by a networking reception.

The Waukesha County 2050 event is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. The Waukesha County Business Alliance is an event partner.