Notable Women in Construction and Design: Erin Ankebrant

Number of years working in your current industry: 19

Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts in Management Accounting from Alverno College

Graduate degree/university: Master of Science in Accounting and Financial Management from Keller Graduate School of Management

Having 19 years of experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry, Erin Ankebrant is currently the director of finance and an associate at Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP. She also undertakes HR responsibilities and acts as an employee benefits administrator and has achieved the professional designation of a Certified Management Accountant.

“Through her training efforts, Erin streamlined PRA’s project set-up process, resulting in saved time and effort and a shortened cash-conversion cycle,” said Tom Koch, chief operating officer for Plunkett Raysich. “Additionally, she helped implement new ERP modules that increased agility within PRA’s recruiting efforts and played a crucial role when the firm changed leadership, as she managed the financial transactions during the transition.”

Ankebrant is an active member of the IMA Global Council and Components Roundtable Committee and holds a leadership position at the Institute of Management Accountants Mid-America Regional Council.

In addition, Ankebrant “was instrumental developing weekly virtual social gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the firm’s annual United Way Campaign and its Adopt-A-Family efforts,” Koch said.