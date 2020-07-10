Eric Conley assumes role as president of Froedtert Hospital

Hospital makes two other executive appointments

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Froedert Hospital

Eric Conley recently assumed his role as Froedtert Hospital’s new president. 

Conley succeeds Cathy Buck, who in September 2019 announced her plans to retire after leading the hospital since 2011.

Eric Conley

Conley joined Froedtert Hospital in 2018 as senior vice president and chief operating officer. In addition to hospital president, he is now executive vice president of its parent organization, Froedtert Health. 

Before joining Froedtert, he was vice president of service lines and surgical services for KentuckyOne Health, and vice president of operations for Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the 854-bed academic medical center and primary teaching hospital for Northwestern University.

Dr. Michael Stadler

Froedtert recently added two other appointments to its executive team. Dr. Michael Stadler, has been named chief medical officer, after serving as interim CMO since September 2019. Stadler, an associate professor of otolaryngology and communication sciences with the Medical College of Wisconsin, was also appointed its associate dean of clinical affairs.

Also, Richelle Webb Dixon joined Froedtert Hospital as senior vice president and chief operating officer, replacing Conley. Dixon was previously system vice president for CommonSpirit Health in Denver.

Richelle Webb Dixon

“Through exceptional care, enhanced by both innovation and discovery, our mission continues to be focused on becoming and being the trusted leader in the communities we serve by transforming health care and connecting communities,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and chief executive officer of Froedtert Health. “To execute on our mission, it is imperative that we have local, proven leadership that is committed to maintaining Froedtert Hospital’s exceptional care with a focus on our core values of dignity and respect. Each of these leaders has proven a track record living our values and will help continue to position Froedtert Hospital as one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation.”

 

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.

