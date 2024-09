Equipment from shuttered Strauss Brands plant in Franklin being auctioned

More than 465 pieces of equipment at the shuttered Strauss Brands plant in Franklin are now up for auction. The online auction is being held by New York-based Tiger Capital Group and Sandwich, Illinois-based Barliant Auctions. Key pieces of equipment including a steak cutting line, pallet wrappers, tray sealers, meat grinders, metal detectors, rollstock packagers,

More than 465 pieces of equipment at the shuttered Strauss Brands plant in Franklin are now up for auction. The online auction is being held by New York-basedand Sandwich, Illinois-based. Key pieces of equipment including a steak cutting line, pallet wrappers, tray sealers, meat grinders, metal detectors, rollstock packagers, and more are listed as part of the online auction, which runs through Sept. 26. [caption id="attachment_596979" align="alignleft" width="300"]A Weiler Mdl. MGDOM 14/360B mixer/grinder up for auction.[/caption] "Multi-generational Strauss Brands is widely respected, and these assets are in great condition and well-maintained," said, owner and president of Barliant Auctions. "This Barliant-Tiger Group auction is a strong opportunity for the U.S. meat industry, especially given the high cost of brand-new, stainless-steel equipment in today's marketplace." In June, Strauss Brands announced it would be closing its Franklin plant and relocating work to a facility in Mundelein, Illinois. Approximately 70 workers lost their jobs.