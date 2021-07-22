Eppstein Uhen Architects to make leadership changes

Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects
plans to make a series of leadership changes as of Oct. 1, including Greg Uhen
moving on from his role as chief executive officer.
Rich Tennessen
, president of EUA for the past 10 years, will become CEO of the firm. Kristin Dufek
will become president and John Chapman
will become vice president.
Uhen will remain on EUA’s board through 2023. The firm said he will transition out of his design leadership role, sell a majority of his controlling shares and move to a more advisory board position in the coming years.
“I’ve known Rich for a long time, and when I hired him over 20 years ago, I knew the day would come when he would lead this firm,” Uhen said. “His perspective and unique qualities complemented my leadership style and influenced our firm immensely. He is everything I’ve expected and more. I couldn’t be more confident in his ability to lead EUA and take us to new heights.”
Dufek, mostly recently vice president of the firm, will takeover day-to-day operations as president. She joined the firm 19 years ago as a health care architect and planner and helped launch the company’s presence in the health care market.
“With this transition, I’m the most excited about recognizing Kristin’s impact and influence at EUA,” Tennessen said. “She has shown time and time again that she has what it takes, through hard work and influence, so I know she is going to shine in this role.”
Dufek said the firm, which has offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Denver, succeeds because its people love the practice of architecture and challenge each other to deliver for clients.
“We will continue to be the go-to architecture firm that solves complex problems, really well,” she said “As president, I’m excited to do what I love to do, to engage with clients and help our talented team members grow in their own careers.”
Uhen will continue leading design work through the completion of his current projects. Chapman will help to fill Uhen’s leadership role as vice president while continuing involvement with clients and expanding his work outside of Madison.
“It is really rewarding to get to the point of my career where I can now watch EUA from a different vantage point,” Uhen said. “I will always stay connected with EUA, doing what I can to help the firm grow. I’m looking forward to this next phase of my life, to spend time seeing the world and enjoying time with friends and family.”