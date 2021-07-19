Enerpac Tool Group’s business lessons from the pandemic│Ep. 76

Enerpac Tool Group’s Jeff Schmaling and Barb Bolens join BizTimes Media associate editor Arthur Thomas to discuss lessons learned from helping the Menomonee Falls-based company navigate through the COIVD-19 pandemic over the past year.

Enerpac, previously known as Actuant, had just completed a series of moves, including a major divestiture and a name change, aimed at setting the company on a new strategic direction when the pandemic hit. In April 2020, Enerpac CEO Randy Baker talked with Arthur about how the sudden onset of the pandemic required the company to take quick actions to preserve the business.

In this episode, Schmaling, Enerpac’s chief operating officer, and Bolens, chief strategy officer, discuss how the company approached restoring some of the cuts forced by the pandemic, how they studied the business’ data for signs of recovery and acted on those to get ahead of rising demand, the important role increased communication with employees played during the pandemic and what business practice changes they expect to continue post-pandemic.