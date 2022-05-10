Enerpac names Anthony Colucci as next CFO

Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group
has named Anthony “Tony” Colucci
as its next chief financial officer.
Colucci will start his new role on May 30. He joins Enerpac from Robertshaw Industries, where he was executive vice president and chief finance and administrative officer. Colucci was also previously CFO of Hayward Industries, a maker of pool equipment and controls, and spent a number of years at Honeywell International, including as vice president and CFO of the performance materials and technologies business.
“I am excited to welcome Tony to the Enerpac Tool Group leadership team, as we continue our focus on accelerating growth, improving operational excellence, and creating a more efficient and agile organization, on our journey to become a best-in-class pure play industrial tools and services company,” said Paul Sternlieb, president and chief executive officer of Enerpac. “Tony’s experience leading multiple global finance organizations, driving both growth and efficiency, will be instrumental as we navigate through our ASCEND transformation program and execute the next phase of our growth strategy.”
Colucci replaces Rick Dillon
as CFO. Enerpac announced in late January
that Dillon would leave the company by the end of April.
According to Enerpac securities filings, Colucci will have a base salary of $475,000 and will receive a $245,000 signing bonus. He would need to repay all or part of the bonus if he voluntarily left the company within four years of his hiring. He will also participate in annual bonus and long-term equity incentive programs and is eligible for a $1,350 per month executive car allowance.
“I look forward to joining Enerpac Tool Group and am excited about the prospects for driving further growth and margin expansion, as the organization embarks on ASCEND,” Colucci said. I believe my background and past experiences will enable me to provide valuable insight and make strong contributions during this exciting time for the company.”
Colucci holds a bachelor of science in accounting from DePaul University and an MBA from DePaul University Kellstadt Graduate School of Business with a finance concentration.