Click here to continue to BizTimes

Already an Insider? Log In

Waukesha | Founded: 2018 Industry: Electrical construction Employees: 25 Empower Electric is an electrical contractor that specializes in commercial, industrial and residential projects, including generators, car chargers, service upgrades, lighting upgrades, remodels, fire alarm systems, low-voltage systems, landscape lighting and smart home automation. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past

Sign Up for Our Email Newsletters

Sign Up for Our Email Newsletters

Waukesha | Founded: 2018 Industry: Electrical construction Employees: 25

Empower Electric is an electrical contractor that specializes in commercial, industrial and residential projects, including generators, car chargers, service upgrades, lighting upgrades, remodels, fire alarm systems, low-voltage systems, landscape lighting and smart home automation.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Allison Bursiek and Michelle Zaskowski, owners: “Building rapport with customers and general contractors by providing quality service in a timely manner.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Empower Electric has navigated the challenging times by working with vendors to keep an eye on supply levels and pricing and anticipating increases in materials to lock in prices as quickly as possible.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The tight labor market has been a large obstacle for growth.”