Empower Electric 

2023 Future 50 Winner

By
-
Empower Electric owners Allison Bursiek and Michelle Zaskowski
Empower Electric owners Allison Bursiek and Michelle Zaskowski

Waukesha | Founded: 2018 Industry: Electrical construction Employees: 25 Empower Electric is an electrical contractor that specializes in commercial, industrial and residential projects, including generators, car chargers, service upgrades, lighting upgrades, remodels, fire alarm systems, low-voltage systems, landscape lighting and smart home automation. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display