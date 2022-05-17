Employ Milwaukee opens new satellite office on 76th Street

Employ Milwaukee, the workforce development board serving Milwaukee County, is opening a new satellite location at 8086 N. 76th St. Through a partnership with Jericho Church Without Walls, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating poverty in the city, the new office location will offer employment resources to area residents and provide an additional connection point for jobseekers.

“Convenient access to resources is key to success. We recognize that not everyone is able to get to our main office location, so it is important for us to meet people where they are and bring vital resources to them,” said Chytania Brown, Employ Milwaukee president and CEO.

Employ Milwaukee brings together leaders from business and industry, economic and workforce development organizations, and the education sector, as well as community partners and policy makers, to help build a stronger workforce development system. The board plans and coordinates workforce initiatives with area businesses and partners at the local and state level.

Employ Milwaukee’s main office is at 2342 N. 27th St. The new satellite office within Jericho Church Without Walls brings their services to the city’s north side.

“As a vehicle of change we are dedicated to eradicating poverty and strengthening families,” said Pastor Anthony Burns of Jericho Church Without Walls. “We are grateful to partner with Employ Milwaukee to further help our community and neighborhood residents overcome the barriers they face and secure productive employment and much needed resources to remove the barriers that hinder growth.”

Employ Milwaukee plans to establish more satellite location partnerships throughout the community.