Embassy Suites in Brookfield sold for $19.2 million

Hotel was renovated and re-branded in 2016

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Milwaukee Brookfield hotel has been sold to a Colorado investor for $19.2 million, according to state records.

The 203-room hotel and convention center, located at 1200 S. Moorland Road, was purchased by an entity named 2019 Brookfield Investment LLC, which lists an address in Centennial, Colorado. The hotel property was acquired from former owner, Brookfield Hotel Limited Partnership. That entity is registered to Dirk Debbink, chairman and chief executive officer of Nashotah-based MSI General Corp.

The hotel is assessed at $14 million, according to Waukesha County records.

Formerly known as Brookfield Suites Hotel & Convention Center, the hotel underwent a multi-million dollar renovation in 2016, at which time it was re-branded as an Embassy Suites. It was also an Embassy Suites prior to being renamed Brookfield Suites.

City assessment records indicate the five-story, 184,300-square-foot building was constructed in 1986.

The hotel’s new owner could not be reached for comment.