Elkhorn-based brewery expands distribution into Milwaukee area

Elkhorn-based Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
is now selling its beer in the Milwaukee area thanks to a newly announced partnership with Sussex-based distributor Beer Capitol
.
“Expanding to the Milwaukee area has always been a goal for us. It allows us to share our story and our beer with even more of our Wisconsin family,” said Ben Johnson
, co-owner and founder of Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co. “We’re proud to be rooted in Elkhorn, and we’re excited to have Milwaukeeans experience a piece of our farm life through every pour.”
Duesterbeck’s “farm-to-glass” beers can be found at local bars, grocery and liquor stores, and restaurants.
Additional locations throughout southeast Wisconsin, including Rochester Food & Beverage, Geneva Liquors, The Global Glass in East Troy, Sideliners Pub and Grill in Genesee Depot and more, also carry Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.'s products.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., a fifth-generation family farm and brewery, offers more than 20 styles of craft beer. The business was founded by Laura Duesterbeck Johnson
and Ben Johnson in 2019.
The Duesterbeck family farm, which was more than 150 years old, had fallen into a state of disrepair. It was Laura’s idea to restore the barns and put up a brewery, according to the company’s website. Ben, who had been a homebrewer since 2001, used his skills to focus on the production side of the business.
"A unique aspect of this brewery is all of the profits will be put back into the farm and will help future generations be able to sustain a life here and continue our family's farm for years to come," according to the company's website.
Newly available beers include Barn Quilt Blondie, Dairy Air Hazy IPA, Pig Farmer Pale Ale, Roosterbeck Amber Ale, and Nutty Bill’s Peanut Butter Porter.