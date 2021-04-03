El Beso owner purchases Greenfield restaurant building for $1.75 million

The owner of El Beso Mexican restaurant recently purchased the Greenfield building that has housed that business since 2011. Andreas Bouraxis bought the 5030 S. 74th Street property for $1.75 million from Wiza Property Holdings…

The owner ofMexican restaurant recently purchased the Greenfield building that has housed that business since 2011.Andreas Bouraxis bought the 5030 S. 74th Street property for $1.75 million from Wiza Property Holdings LLC, according to state records.The sale was a long time coming. The late Robert Wiza had wanted to sell the property for a few years prior to passing away in 2019, said Bouraxis. Wiza Property Holdings LLC is now registered to his wife, Kathryn Wiza of Muskego."We ended up making a deal and moving forward with it," he said.Bouraxis owns a second El Beso location on West Layton Avenue in Milwaukee, formerly known as El Fuego."Business is not what it used to be," due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, but taking ownership of the Greenfield property provides some financial relief -- he'd rather spend money on paying a mortgage than on paying rent."It's always nice to own your property, especially with times being so hard," said Bouraxis.