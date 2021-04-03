El Beso owner purchases Greenfield restaurant building for $1.75 million

El Beso at 5030 S. 74th Street in Greenfield. Photo by Google
The owner of El Beso Mexican restaurant recently purchased the Greenfield building that has housed that business since 2011. Andreas Bouraxis bought the 5030 S. 74th Street property for $1.75 million from Wiza Property Holdings…

