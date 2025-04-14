Effort to reimagine Southridge Mall underway

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Hoping to keep Southridge Mall a vibrant destination amid the decline of regional mall popularity, the Village of Greendale is tapping a local firm to explore adaptive reuse concepts for the mall property. The village is pursuing a contract with Milwaukee-based architecture and planning firm RINKA to develop a master plan for the nearly 100-acre

"The village's overarching goal for the Southridge area is to ensure it remains a strong contributor to our local tax base and a vibrant destination," said village manager Mike Hawes.

"Southridge is still a popular and vibrant mall but we believe it will be important to plan for multiple scenarios for the future of the mall property," Hawes said when asked if demolition of some or all of Southridge Mall was a possibility.

The purpose of pursuing a master plan is twofold: to gather meaningful input from the community and to draw on the expertise of professional planners in shaping a cohesive vision for the campus," Hawes said. "This includes identifying the types of uses, amenities, and aesthetics that will best serve both current and future residents, businesses and visitors. Ultimately, our aim is to position the Southridge area for long-term vitality and success."

