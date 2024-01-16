Educators Credit Union plans new HQ in Mount Pleasant

is planning to build a new 42,000-square-foot headquarters in Mount Pleasant, according to plans filed with the village. The new headquarters will be located along I-94, just northeast of the exit at Washington Avenue. The project site, which is currently vacant, is just north of Aurora Medical Center Mount Pleasant and about four miles away from ECU's existing headquarters at 1326 Willow Road. ECU anticipates that up to 125 employees will be working at the new office building, which is an estimated $17 million investment, according to village documents. The three-story building will include a cafe and fitness room for employees, and there are plans for walking trails and pickleball and basketball courts on the grounds, plans show. This proposal comes after the company's existing headquarters was purchased by Racine-basedlast summer as S.C. Johnson looks to expand its corporate campus. ECU had been working out of a 51,000-square-foot office building at 1326 Willow Road, also in Mount Pleasant. An affiliate of S.C. Johnson purchased the property for $15 million in August. The existing ECU headquarters property, located just east of S.C. Johnson's Sam's Campus, was, a Badger Meter factory at 8635 Washington Ave., was purchased by S.C. Johnson for nearly $22 million. S.C. Johnson bought the sites "to ensure we have the capacity in the future to expand in this area," according to a statement issued at the time. The buildings on those sites "will continue to be occupied by existing tenants for a period of time," the statement said. Pending village approvals, ECU plans to break ground on the new headquarters this spring with construction wrapping up in summer 2025, according to village documents. Founded in 1937, Educators Credit Union has more than $3 billion in total assets and 17 branch locations in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="full" ids="583099,583100,583098"]