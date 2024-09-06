Centers for Independence (CFI) is pleased to announce the promotion of Alvin C. Hill, Jr. to Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community Affairs. In his new role, Hill will be responsible for the comprehensive planning, execution, and supervision of CFI’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging strategies and initiatives. Since 2004, Hill has been an integral part of the CFI team, dedicated to strengthening Wisconsin communities by helping individuals overcome life challenges and advance their total health and well-being.