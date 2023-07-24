SC Johnson buys Badger Meter property in Mount Pleasant

Racine-based SC Johnson purchased 24 acres of land in Mount Pleasant in anticipation of future expansion, including the site of a current Badger Meter factory.
The property, located at Washington Avenue and 90th Street, is just west of the company's Sam's Campus.
"Our company continues to grow, and we want to ensure we have the capacity in the future to expand in this area which is adjacent to current SC Johnson properties," an SC Johnson spokesperson said.
The property, which was purchased for $21.8 million, includes a pond, parking lot and a Badger Meter facility. Brown Deer-based Badger Metermanufactures water quality and control products. The Mount Pleasant facility is the former home of Racine Federated, which Badger Meter acquired in 2012. The company has a lease for the 134,000-square-foot facility through Dec. 31, 2025, according to securities filings.
This transaction marks the third time the property has sold since the Racine Federated acquisition. SC Johnson purchased it from an affiliate of Minnesota-based Founders Properties, which bought it in 2021 for $17.2 million. The prior owner was Bre Alpha Industrial Property Owner LLC, which paid $13.3 million in 2017 to purchase the property from Denver-based Prologis.
Badger Meter did not respond to a request for comment on the transaction.
SC Johnson owns about 430 acres of land in area east and southeast of this property, the Racine County GIS system shows.
"Racine is a great community, which we have enjoyed calling home for 137 years," the spokesperson said.