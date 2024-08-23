Forward focus: Expanding the impact of higher education

Having assumed leadership as the 7th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in January 2024, Dr. Lynn Akey describes her leadership style as engaged.

As an engaged leader, she is known for her high energy, authentic communication, analytic thinking, strategic perspective, and calm demeanor. “I enjoy tackling tough challenges through collaboration, shared understanding, focused planning, and resilience.”

Her passion for higher education centers on the transformative power of education to impact lives, communities, and the world. “My entire career has been dedicated to creating opportunities and places where individuals can achieve great things,” she said.

Akey’s work is forward-focused. Her vision includes extending the reach and impact of higher education by expanding the types of learners served, the ways in which programs and experiences are offered, and the value of the educational experience.

She advocates for a fundamental shift from being a “provider of” education to becoming a “partner in” education. “We have an amazing opportunity to align closely with regional needs to produce community and workplace leaders who apply future-focused ideas and solutions in the real world,” she said.

Building on UW-Parkside’s mission to transform lives through access and opportunity, her emphasis on creating new educational pathways includes the expansion of accelerated completion programs, workforce-paired hands-on experiences, and innovative credentials that go beyond traditional degrees.

“I’m focused on advancing UW-Parkside’s ability to meet the needs of learners who want to live, work, learn, and succeed in Southeast Wisconsin and beyond.”

