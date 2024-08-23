Forward focus: Expanding the impact of higher education

Thought Leadership: How She Leads

By
-

Having assumed leadership as the 7th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in January 2024, Dr. Lynn Akey describes her leadership style as engaged.

As an engaged leader, she is known for her high energy, authentic communication, analytic thinking, strategic perspective, and calm demeanor. “I enjoy tackling tough challenges through collaboration, shared understanding, focused planning, and resilience.”

Her passion for higher education centers on the transformative power of education to impact lives, communities, and the world. “My entire career has been dedicated to creating opportunities and places where individuals can achieve great things,” she said.

Akey’s work is forward-focused. Her vision includes extending the reach and impact of higher education by expanding the types of learners served, the ways in which programs and experiences are offered, and the value of the educational experience.

She advocates for a fundamental shift from being a “provider of” education to becoming a “partner in” education. “We have an amazing opportunity to align closely with regional needs to produce community and workplace leaders who apply future-focused ideas and solutions in the real world,” she said.

Building on UW-Parkside’s mission to transform lives through access and opportunity, her emphasis on creating new educational pathways includes the expansion of accelerated completion programs, workforce-paired hands-on experiences, and innovative credentials that go beyond traditional degrees.

“I’m focused on advancing UW-Parkside’s ability to meet the needs of learners who want to live, work, learn, and succeed in Southeast Wisconsin and beyond.”

University of Wisconsin-Parkside
(262) 595-2345

Dr. Lynn D. Akey, Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Dr. Lynn D. Akey, Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Dr. Lynn D. Akey became the 7th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on January 2, 2024. Dr. Akey has a broad knowledge of higher education shaped by administrative appointments in academic and student affairs, extensive professional engagement, and experiences crossing several sectors of the higher education landscape. Dr. Akey earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Policy and Administration at the University of Minnesota, her Master of Arts degree in College Student Personnel at Bowling Green State University, and her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology at Truman State University.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR