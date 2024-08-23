Leading with honesty and sincerity

You won’t know all the answers, all the time. But all the time, you can lead with honesty, sincerity, and follow through. To me, that is the key to achieving success and earning the respect and trust of teammates and clients alike.

This is something I’ve come to live by after more than 15 years of experience with Town Bank, N.A. as a private client banker. I wish I embodied this earlier in my career and I’d offer that piece of advice to those early in their careers as well. You don’t need to know everything; the secret is that it is completely ok if you don’t.

In any environment, respect will be found for someone who instead says, “I don’t know the answer, but I will find out and follow up with you as soon as I am able.” (The key is in the follow up!)

As a prior college intern with Town Bank, N.A., I was grateful for the opportunity to jumpstart my career with the organization upon graduation. I am proud to say that many years later, I’m still leading and learning with Town Bank, N.A. In my role today, I enjoy supporting business owners, executives, and professionals with a wide variety of private banking services.

Whether I’m communicating with internal teammates or assisting our clients directly, mutual trust and respect is something that is paramount to success. It is hard earned but crucial when building and maintaining relationships.

At the end of the day, those relationships are what it’s all about.

Securities, insurance products, financial planning, and investment management services offered through Wintrust Investments, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC), founded in 1931. Asset management and financial planning services provided by Great Lakes Advisors, LLC. Trust and asset management services offered by The Chicago Trust Company, N.A.

Investment products such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds are: NOT FDIC INSURED | NOT BANK GUARANTEED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT A DEPOSIT | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

