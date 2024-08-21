Changing the way the world does business, one trade at a time

When I began working at IMS Barter, I was intrigued to learn how many diversified businesses were connected through our B2B barter network. Discovering that we were able to help business owners save cash, bring them incremental sales and even enhance their lifestyle was exciting to me. I began at an entry level position but moved up through various roles throughout the company. This was the perfect path to develop into the leader I am today.

Involvement in the barter industry professional associations is also an important growth strategy. Currently, I serve on the board of directors for the International Reciprocal Trade Association (IRTA), have a seat on the Universal Clearinghouse (UC) Committee and am the committee chairperson for the Certified Trade Broker (CTB) program on behalf of the Trade Industry Worldwide.

Advice I can give to anyone expecting to rise within their company to become a leader is, to pitch in without being asked, learn something about each role within the company, suggest creative strategies, push to take on more responsibility and be noticed.

I am fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible team at IMS Barter from the executives to the entry level employees. Of course we wouldn’t be where we are today without our 15,000 indispensable business members nationwide.

As a leader, I have found that it is vital to listen and recognize the talents and needs of our employees. Sometimes moving a person to a different department better suited for them can make all the difference in an employee’s success. Individuals will thrive when they enjoy what they are doing, so harnessing their strengths and utilizing their skills is key.

In order to have the respect of your team, keeping overall office morale high is essential. Leading by example is the most effective way to achieve this. I begin each day with a positive attitude, keeping my door open to anyone and encourage open communication. In addition, taking interest in our employees, being supportive and checking in on them throughout the week is part of my leadership style. One of my favorite responsibilities is facilitating a monthly zoom meeting with brokers nationwide sharing ideas and building a rapport between peers. Communication between the entire IMS team is extremely important.

Fortunately I am passionate about IMS Barter and the trade industry. In addition to the countless responsibilities at IMS, I have volunteered hundreds of hours educating brokers throughout the Barter Industry, coordinated the CTB coursework, administered the exams and have presented at trade conventions on over 25 panels. I truly believe we are Changing the Way the World Does Business and helping the economy. The more people in the world that are educated on the concept of barter, the more of a positive difference we will make.

IMS Barter

(262) 780-3640