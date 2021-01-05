Edge Electric acquires A&J Electrical Contractors

Pewaukee-based electrical contractor Edge Electric has acquired A&J Electrical Contractors based in Waukesha, the companies announced today.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A&J, founded in 1984 and purchased by Jay Humbert in 2015, will operate under the Edge Electric brand. Humbert, A&J’s president, will join Edge as vice president.

Founded in 2011, Edge Electric and its licensed electricians offer a variety of electrical services with a specialty in commercial projects. Because A&J specializes in single and multi-family residential work, the acquisition will allow Edge to expand into new markets, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Jay and the A&J team,” Edge owner and president Nathan Stoppenbach said in a statement. “The merger diversified our service offerings and provides a competitive advantage that will help us better serve our customers. This is a move designed to ensure Edge’s success and longevity.”

Edge will continue to operate out of Pewaukee while Stoppenbach will remain president of the company, which now has 70 employees following the acquisition.

“This is an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with existing customers and expand into new markets,” Humbert said in a statement. “I’m proud of the great work and reputations of both companies, and combining our teams is a smart way to capitalize on our strengths.”